SII will try to launch Omicron-specific vaccine after six months: Adar Poonawalla

  Sep 01 2022, 16:30 ist
The Serum Institute of India will try to launch Omicron-specific vaccine for Covid-19 after six months, its CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said there is good data available for Covavax vaccine.

"The original Novovax vaccine Covovax covers omicron and there is good data for it. We will try to launch Omicron-specific vaccine after six months," he said.

The Pune-based Serum Institute is working with US biotechnology major Novavax to bring the Omicron-specific vaccine.

Omicron sub-variant of the Covid-19 was declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization due to its fast transmission and infection rate.

The company's Covavax vaccine is available for those above the age of 12 in the country.

On monkeypox, Poonawalla said the need for a vaccine for is "debatable".

"Yes, it created a little bit of buzz when we saw the cases here. We are conducting research on the topic and can collaborate with the Department of Biotechnology on it too. Our research is going on and we will see in six months," he said.

