SML Isuzu to hike prices to offset higher input costs

SML Isuzu to hike prices to offset higher input costs

The company said it will increase prices for its truck models by up to 4% and by up to 6% for bus models

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 19:24 ist
SML ISUZU truck. Credit: DH Photo

Automaker SML Isuzu Ltd said on Tuesday it will raise prices of its trucks and buses from April 1 to offset higher input costs due to inflation and new safety and emission norms.

The company said it will increase prices for its truck models by up to 4 per cent and by up to 6 per cent for bus models.

India's latest emission norms, called Bharat Stage 6, will come into effect from April, requiring automakers to alter their vehicles to comply with the new rules, thereby adding to their costs.

Besides SML Isuzu, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp have also recently announced price hikes.

Chandigarh-based SML Isuzu also said its costs were rising due to fitting its buses with electronic stability control technology, which helps prevent losing control of a vehicle.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SML Isuzu
Isuzu
Automobile
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

 