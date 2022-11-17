SoftBank's stake sale in Paytm done at Rs 555.67/share

SoftBank's stake sale in Paytm executed at Rs 555.67/share

It was earlier reported that SoftBank Group Corp was selling a 4.5 per cent stake in Paytm

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 17 2022, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 13:27 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

SoftBank Group Corp's stake sale in Indian e-payments giant Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd through block deals were executed at Rs 555.67 per share, sources familiar with transactions told Reuters.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that SoftBank Group Corp was selling a 4.5 per cent stake in Paytm, worth up to $215 million, according to a term sheet.

SoftBank
SoftBank Group
Paytm
Business News

