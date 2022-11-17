SoftBank's stake sale in Paytm executed at Rs 555.67/share

SoftBank Group Corp's stake sale in Indian e-payments giant Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd through block deals were executed at Rs 555.67 per share, sources familiar with transactions told Reuters.
Earlier, Reuters had reported that SoftBank Group Corp was selling a 4.5 per cent stake in Paytm, worth up to $215 million, according to a term sheet.
