Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex climbs 115.8 points to 85,640.64 in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 115.8 points to 85,640.64 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 40.7 points to 26,217.85.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 04:35 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 04:35 IST
