Sony Music exits Russia over Ukraine war

Sony Music did not disclose further details of the transaction

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 13 2022, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 11:19 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Sony Group Corp's music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.

"As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia," Sony Music said in a statement.

It did not disclose further details of the transaction.

The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

