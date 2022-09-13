Sony Music exits Russia over Ukraine war

Sony Group Corp's music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.
"As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia," Sony Music said in a statement.
It did not disclose further details of the transaction.
The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
