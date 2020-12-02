S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on vaccine, stimulus

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on Covid-19 vaccine, stimulus hopes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2020, 03:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 03:17 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Major US stock indices closed at records again Tuesday as optimism over coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in Congress offset worries about rising Covid-19 cases.

All three major indices won solid gains, with the broad-based S&P 500 ending at 3,662.42, up 1.1 percent, topping last week's record.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to finish at 12,355.11, also a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6 percent to 29,823.46.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nasdaq
COVID-19
Coronavirus
USA
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Amazon and Apple powering shift away from Intel’s Chips

Amazon and Apple powering shift away from Intel’s Chips

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 