S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on Covid-19 vaccine, stimulus hopes

Major US stock indices closed at records again Tuesday as optimism over coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in Congress offset worries about rising Covid-19 cases.
All three major indices won solid gains, with the broad-based S&P 500 ending at 3,662.42, up 1.1 percent, topping last week's record.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to finish at 12,355.11, also a record.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6 percent to 29,823.46.
