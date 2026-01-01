Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru welcomes New Year with range of celebrations

Even as people booked their packages in advance, they rushed to parties and events hosted by hotels and clubs.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 12:39 IST
Karnataka NewsNew YearMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us