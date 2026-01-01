<p>Mysuru: The heritage city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a> buzzed with a range of special celebrations for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Year">New Year</a> at about 25 star category hotels, 20 clubs and about 30 resorts surrounding the city in Kabini backwaters and Bandipur Tiger reserve on Wednesday. </p><p>All places wore festive looks with attractive decorations and illuminations. They were packed with fun filled activities.</p><p>Even as people booked their packages in advance, they rushed to parties and events hosted by hotels and clubs. </p>.Gun-wielding men rob jewellery shop in Mysuru's Hunsur.<p>People grooved to retro, hip hop and even live concerts, while also dancing to the tunes of DJ music. </p><p>They shopped in mini flea markets, participated in games and enjoyed a wide spread of delicacies at the buffets.</p><p>Kids also enjoyed activities like painting and food with specially curated menus. </p><p>Many hotels arranged open air events and candlelight dinners. Enthralled by countdown events, people ushered in the New Year with fireworks shows hosted at most events from 12 am. </p><p>People rushed to Mysuru Palace premises in huge numbers and enjoyed celebrations organised by the Mysore Palace board. They were treated with a mesmerising Karnataka and English police band concert from 11 pm to 12 am and were enthralled with fireworks from 12 am to 12.15 am. </p><p>At several households, families and friends arranged get-togethers, prepared or ordered food online and celebrated the arrival of new year. </p><p>People also thronged in huge numbers to bakeries, sweet shops to celebrate the New year. Several shops gave away special offers. </p><p>Mysore Hotel Owners' Association President C Narayangowda said that all hotel rooms continued to be 100 per cent occupied on December 31 night.</p><p>City police had held meetings with stakeholders including event managers, owners of hotels and resorts about precautionary measures. Event organisers allowed guests only after checking their ID proof, while events were permitted until 1 am.</p><p>Karnataka State Police led by DG M A Saleem took up 'Celebrate Responsibly' state-wide campaign and they had come up with comprehensive security measures, special emergency response teams, enhanced patrolling arrangements for safe and peaceful celebrations. </p><p>Mysore City police, led by Seema Latkar, DCPs R N Bindu Mani and K S Sundar Raj, had taken up elaborate security measures. As many as 1,466 police were on roads to ensure the safety of people. </p><p>There were special teams to manage traffic, ensure safety of people especially women and children travelling back home after celebrations. They had even pressed a special team to monitor and prevent drug supply and abuse in the city.</p>