SPARC licenses commercialisation rights of anti-epileptic drug to Tripoint Therapeutics

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Tuesday said it has granted exclusive licence to Tripoint Therapeutics LLC, USA, to commercialise its novel product Elepsia XR tablets in the US.

These tablets are indicated as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients 12 years of age and older.

"Under terms of the licence agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15 per cent to 50 per cent on net sales," the company said in a statement.

SPARC said Tripoint will be responsible for all US regulatory submissions and payment of annual PDUFA (The Prescription Drug User Fee Act) fees for Elepsia XR 1,000 mg and Elepsia XR 1,500 mg.

The initial term of the agreement shall be five years and may be further extended as per mutual agreement between the parties.

“Elepsia XR can bring down the daily pill burden significantly and will be an alternative treatment option for patients suffering with epilepsy,” said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.

Shares of SPARC were trading 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 171.70 apiece on BSE.