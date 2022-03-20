Suzuki to invest Rs 10,440 cr for EVs at India factory

Suzuki to invest Rs 10,440 crore for EVs at India factory

Suzuki has decided to build a new electric vehicle production line in India with the aim of starting operations as early as 2025

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 16:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Suzuki Motor plans to invest Rs 10,440 crore ($1.37 billion) in its India factory to produce electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries, Maruti Suzuki India, majority-owned by the Japanese carmaker, said on Sunday.

It is the first major EV plan announced by Maruti Suzuki for India in a bid to align itself with a national strategy to reduce oil dependence and cut debilitating air pollution in major cities.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visiting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Saturday announced $42 billion of investment in India over the next five years.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private will invest 31 billion rupees by 2025 for increasing production capacity for battery EV manufacturing and 73 billion rupees for construction of plant vehicle batteries, the company said.

“Suzuki's future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars,” said Suzuki Motor president Toshihiro Suzuki.

Tata Motors is the largest seller of electric cars in India, with rival Mahindra & Mahindra and motor-bike maker TVS Motor firming up their EV plans. 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Suzuki Motor Corporation
business
India
Electric Vehicles

What's Brewing

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

What is happiness?

What is happiness?

Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai

Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai

Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?

Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?

 