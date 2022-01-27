Tata Group gets official handover of Air India

Air India was on Thursday formally handed over to the Tatas, the first government-owned entity to be privatised since 2002.

"The formalities have been completed. The Air India disinvestment process is closed. The shares have been transferred to Talace Pvt Ltd, which is the new owner of Air India", Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) told ANI.

With the new acquisition, the Tatas will be adding one more airline to its fold. It currently operates Vistara in a venture with Singapore Airlines and a budget airline AirAsia India with Malaysia's AirAsia Group. Air India has around 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports and 900 slots overseas.

The government had issued the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Tata Sons on October 11 last year, three days after the announcement of the winning bid. On October 25, the Centre signed the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).

