Tata Group may soon offer shares to Air India employees to improve performance

Tata Group may soon offer shares to Air India employees

Besides the ESOP policy, the company will also reportedly introduce a key performance indicator for the employees

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 16:39 ist
The report further said that Air India will be the second company in the Tata Group to have such a policy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tata Group-owned Air India is likely to offer employee stock options (ESOPS) to its staff in an attempt to incentivise them and improve the overall performance by giving them a sense of ownership in the company.

The board will soon come up with a detailed ESOP policy that will state the number of shares and prices at which it will be offered to the employees, according to a report by the Business Standard.

 “As part of the share purchase agreement, the Tata Group has agreed to give 3 per cent of Air India's equity shares to the permanent employees of the company. The board will soon pass a resolution to this effect. It will give employees a sense of ownership in the company, whereby the performance of the company will also impact their own compensation,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

The report further said that Air India will be the second company in the Tata Group to have such a policy, the first being Tata Motors. Besides the ESOP policy, the company will also introduce a key performance indicator for the employees, the report said.

The move is apparently directed towards retaining talent and improving the productivity of Air India, which has been a loss-making company for almost a decade. IndiGo and SpiceJet already have ESOP policies for its staff.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore.

