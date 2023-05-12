Tata Motors posts consolidated net profit at Rs 5,408 crore in Q4

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78.439 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 2,696 crore for the period under review as against Rs 413 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-22.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the auto major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,414 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 11,441 crore in FY22.

Total consolidated revenue stood at Rs 3,45,967 crore in the period under review as against Rs 2,78,454 crore in 2021-22 fiscal.

Shares of the company ended 0.78 per cent down at Rs 515.65 apiece on the BSE.