Vedanta posts slump in Q4 profit after metal prices fall

Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd reported a 68 per cent slump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday after revenue fell amid declining prices of metals.
Vedanta's consolidated net profit stood at 18.81 billion rupees ($230 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 57.99 billion rupees a year earlier, the billionaire Anil Agarwal-led company said in an exchange filing.
Analysts had, on average, expected a profit of 28.91 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The metals and mining major's quarterly revenue fell 5.4 per cent to 372.25 billion rupees. The share of revenue from the mainstay aluminium business reduced to 33 per cent from 39 per cent.
Also Read | Retail inflation declines to 18-month low of 4.7 pc in April
Zinc and aluminium prices have plunged more than 40 per cent from the record highs hit in March 2022.
Total expenses climbed 10.5 per cent to 330.4 billion rupees from a year earlier, with finance costs jumping 35 per cent and depreciation & amortization costs surging 16 per cent.
The results come as Vedanta Group-owned Hindustan Zinc's proposal to buy certain zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd for $2.98 billion lapsed after failing to get shareholders' approval.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation slumped 32 per cent.
Meanwhile, the losses due to a windfall tax on oil exports fell to 1.18 billion rupees from 3.33 billion rupees in the December quarter after the government reduced levies.
Total aluminium sales contracted 1.4 per cent, but production remained flat.
Last month, Hindustan Zinc reported a fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower zinc and silver prices.
($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves
'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants