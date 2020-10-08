Tata Technologies, GKN Automotive set up global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru

Tata Technologies sets up software centre in Bengaluru

  Oct 08 2020
Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive on Thursday announced the opening of an advanced, global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru.

The new centre will leverage Tata Technologies expertise in electric and embedded systems as well as its ability to attract India's software engineering talent to work on GKN Automotives next-generation e-Drive technologies, a joint statement said.

The ambition is to have a workforce of more than 100 "world-class" software engineers and support staff by the end of 2020, it said.

An accelerated recruitment drive is already in place to attract Indias best talent to develop GKN Automotives future advanced e-powertrain capabilities supplying global automotive manufacturers, the statement added.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, said the collaboration with GKN Automotive will significantly contribute towards the development of the next- generation of electric vehicles that are sustainable and help achieve a greener world.

Liam Butterworth, CEO, GKN Automotive, said its e- Drive technologies have already put it in a market-leading position, but this initiative will help the company grow further, expanding and improving its technology capabilities. The centre is spread across a 12,650 sq.ft.area, it was stated.

