Taxiing for a flight into sustainability

As India Inc turned to sustainability with a certain zeal, the country’s aviation sector also found itself caught in the frenzy. It is, now, in the process of exploring its options with indigenous production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) becoming the immediate big goal. While the primary state-owned oil producer - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is already setting up a plant at its Mangalore refinery, the other state-owned refining and processing giant - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is also looking at constructing a unit at Panipat.

But as industry insiders point out SAF is not the sole route to sustainability. “There are four ways to effective in-flight decarbonisation in the aviation industry,” said Anjan Ray, Director, CSIR-IIP. Besides SAF, these include efficient aircraft, more efficient flight paths, green taxing systems, adoption of measures such as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), the European Union Emission trading system (EU ETS), Carbon Tax, he listed out.

A 2022 report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) and GHG Emissions India reported that the emissions from the Indian aviation sector went up 2.5 times between 2018 and 2005 to reach 25 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (MtCO2e) and has been growing at a rate of 7.34 per cent per annum. This prompted players and policymakers to explore sustainable initiatives as part of the larger goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Need for young and smart fleet

According to Mark Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting, 65 per cent to 68 per cent of India's commercial airline fleet have fitted new, fuel-efficient engines that burn 30 per cent less fuel.

“The new technology Airbus A320 Neo and Boeing 737 MAX will need no modification for SAF fuel,” said Trevor Buckley Digital Marketing Manager, Acumen Aviation and Blogger, Irish Aviation Research Institute. This will require the development of local SAF fuel hubs at airports, he added.

A spokesperson for Indigo informed, “Inching towards our sustainability goals, 80 per cent of our current fleet comprises modern A320 and A321 Neos.” Sources at Vistara too underscored, “One of our strengths is our young fleet of aircraft. We decided to invest in modern, advanced aircraft with fuel-efficient engines from the very beginning.”

Domestic production of SAF

A 40 per cent lower carbon emission for every litre of SAF burned, has made it the preferred choice over aviation turbine fuel (ATF), in the short run, observed Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) IOCL. “Engine modification is a rather long and complex process and is also extremely costly. So, SAF is being seen as the quicker avenue for achieving CORSIA targets,” he elaborated.

India would be subject to CORSIA’s norms from 2027 onwards. “SAF industry could not only help address the threat of climate change but also approximately $2.8 billion in macroeconomic benefits to India’s annual GDP.” highlighted Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India,

Ray pointed out that India’s still 2.5 years away from indigenous production of SAF when the ONGC plant will be operationalised. “The plant will produce 20,000 litres of SAF per day,” he informed.

IOCL too is mulling a SAF plant with 78,000 metric tonne per annum capacity at Panipat by 2025-2026. This plant will be based on third-generation ethanol, produced with waste gases. An additional plant with a capacity of 3000 tonnes per annum, is also under consideration. This will produce sufficient quantities for 1 per cent indigenous SAF mixing for international flights by 2025-2026, said Dr Ramakumar.

Challenges ahead

Globally, the cost of SAF is three to four times the cost of conventional jet fuel (ATF), raising concerns about affordability. But India is forging ahead. “India is a major player in environmental negotiations in ICAO on SAF,” said Shefali Juneja, Representative of India in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Montreal.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) had constituted a Bio-Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Programme Committee to promote use of clean fuels.

As part of this committee, IOC has recommended two pathways - Alcohol-To-Jet (ATJ) & Hydrogenated Esters of vegetable Fatty Acids (HEFA) - for SAF production in India. “However, from a feedstock point of view, ATJ is the most suited one,” Ramakumar said. A Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for accelerating production capability and special tax incentives on SAF has also been mooted, he added.

Indian airports are marching towards the goal of carbon neutrality and net zero emissions reported the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). “Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have already achieved the status of ‘carbon neutral”, it said in an answer to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha.