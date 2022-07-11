TCS shares fall nearly 5% after Q1 earnings; mcap declines by Rs 54,830 cr in morning trade

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday fell nearly 5 per cent, wiping out Rs 54,830.89 crore from its market valuation in morning trade, after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.

The stock slipped 4.71 per cent to Rs 3,111 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it declined 4.76 per cent to Rs 3,110.

Its market capitalisation (mcap) fell by Rs 54,830.89 crore to Rs 11,39,794.50 crore in early trade on the BSE.

The country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in the June quarter net profit to Rs 9,478 crore, restricted by the impact of annual wage hikes and promotions that took operating profit margins to multi-quarter lows.

The Tata Group company, which is the first in the country's over $220 billion software exports industry to report earnings, however, said that it does not see any adverse business impact because of worries around recession in its key markets.

Read: TCS likely to launch chip-based e-passports by 2022 end: Report

It reported a 16.2 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 52,758 crore for the quarter, with all the big geographies and business segments reporting strong numbers, but it was operating profit margins, which slid down to 23.1 per cent – much lower than the aspirational band of over 26 per cent – that hurt the profit growth.

Its managing director and chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan hinted that this is the bottom for the margins, attributing the fall to annual wage hikes and promotions, which drilled a 1.50 per cent hole.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said the company has missed on both revenue and margins in the June quarter results.

"Q1 FY23 operating performance was a tad below expectations," according to a research report on TCS by Emkay Global Financial Services.

Other IT stocks were also quoting lower, with frontline firms like HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys falling in the range of 2.73-2 per cent.

The BSE Information Technology index was also trading lower by 2.75 per cent to 28,006.56 in the morning trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was quoting 296.17 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 54,185.67.