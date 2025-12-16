Water supply disruptions today in Bengaluru: Check the affected areas

<p>Bengaluru: Water supply in parts of the city will be disrupted on Wednesday as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is taking up emergency repair works. </p><p>According to the BWSSB, a leakage was reported in one of the transmission pipelines of Cauvery Stage V and had to be repaired immediately. </p><p><strong>Areas affected:</strong></p><p>Ananthpura, Doddabettahalli, Chikkabettahalli, Harohalli, Govindapura, Dasarahalli, Thanisandra, Kothanur, Geddalahalli, Byrathi and surrounding areas.</p><p>Gunjur, Kadubeesanahalli, Panathur, Kadugodi, Hemmigepura, Somapura, Lingadheeranahalli, Subramanyapura, Hosahalli and surrounding areas.</p><p>Turahalli, Gubbalala, Thippasandra, Vajarahalli, Shettihalli, Andrahalli, Koodlu, Abbigere, Chikkasandra, Gottigere, and surrounding areas.</p>