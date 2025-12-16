<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and five others in the National Herald case.</p><p>The ED said it would file an appeal against the court order.</p><p>Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted the chargesheet filed in the case is based on an investigation into a complaint by a private person and not on an FIR of a predicate offence. Its cognisance is impermissible in law, the judge said.</p><p>The court noted that the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR, and it would be premature to examine the merits of the ED’s arguments.</p>.National Herald case | BJP remains hell-bent on hounding Gandhi family: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin .<p>Delhi Police, on October 3, filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and other accused in the National Herald case on a complaint by the ED.</p><p>The ED accused the Gandhis, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.</p><p>It was alleged that they acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.</p><p>The investigation agency further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which "fraudulently" usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.</p><p>The court also set aside a magisterial court's order directing the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered by them against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.</p><p>The judge, however, ruled that the accused may be informed that the FIR has been registered.</p>