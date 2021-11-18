Tesla recalls 7,600 US vehicles for air bag issue

Tesla recalls 7,600 US vehicles for potential air bag issue

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 18 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 20:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 7.

Tesla
United States
World news
Business News
automobiles

