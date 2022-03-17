Tesla trying to keep production going at Shanghai

Tesla says it is trying to keep production going at Shanghai factory

The US electric vehicle maker had suspended production at its Shanghai factory for two days

  • Mar 17 2022, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 11:25 ist
A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla said on Thursday it was doing its best to keep production going at its Shanghai factory while it cooperates with China's Covid-19 prevention measures.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the US electric vehicle maker had suspended production at its Shanghai factory for two days, according to a notice sent internally and to suppliers, as China tightens measures to curb the country's latest outbreak.

"We are actively cooperating with the government's requirements for nucleic acid testing and other epidemic prevention requirements, and at the same time are doing our best to ensure production, overcoming difficulties together," the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

