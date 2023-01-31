Tesla to boost spending as plant expansions gather pace

Tesla to boost spending as plant expansions gather pace.0

The midpoint of that forecast is $1 billion higher than the $6.00 billion to $8.00 billion range provided for this year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 31 2023, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 19:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it expects a jump in capital expenditure next year as the electric-vehicle maker increases production of a new battery cell and the Semi heavy duty truck.

The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, forecast capital expenditure between $7 billion and $9 billion in 2024 and 2025. The midpoint of that forecast is $1 billion higher than the $6.00 billion to $8.00 billion range provided for this year.

Some of the spending will go toward a $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada Gigafactory complex, where Tesla is building a factory to mass produce its long-delayed Semi truck and another 4680 cell plant that would be able to make enough batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually.

The company is also boosting output at its facilities in Germany's Berlin and Austin, Texas, while struggling with high costs of raw materials such as lithium used in batteries.

Shares of the company were down 1.8% in premarket trading.

The automaker has been using its strong profit margins and production scale in a price war to help fend off rising competition and boost demand at a time the economy is slowing.

Its filing on Tuesday also showed that Tesla recorded an impairment loss of $204 million on the bitcoin it holds, while booking a gain of $64 million from converting the token into fiat currency.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin were hammered last year as rising interest rates and the collapse of major industry players such as crypto exchange FTX shook investor confidence.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tesla
Elon Musk
Business News

What's Brewing

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

 