Three Tesla cars discovered in China after 13 years may fetch record $2 million

Three immaculate Tesla Roadsters that have been untouched in shipping containers at a Chinese dock for more than a decade now are about to be put up for auction and are expected to sell for astronomical amounts. In China'S Qingdao, these cars were abandoned by their intended owner in 2010.

According to a Fox News report , a now-bankrupt Chinese electric car firm had placed the first order for the luxurious cars. It is believed that the company had planned to disassemble and reverse engineer the cutting-edge automobiles to help with the creation of their own electric vehicle options. Before its could claim the Teslas, the company went bankrupt, and the super expensive cars remained abandoned. Although the cars' batteries no longer work for not being used or charged, these otherwise remained in excellent condition.

The auction has been taken up by Phoenix-based Tesla specialist Gruber Motor Company, which is presently accepting offers for the three cars. It is believed that the ultimate auction price could reach new heights because of their remarkable condition and the historical importance of their long-term storage.

It gives a rare chance for car enthusiasts to own a piece of Tesla's early history. The automotive industry is keeping a close eye on the sale while the bidding goes on, anticipating the ultimate hammer price to reach as high as $666,666 for each of the cars. The previous record price paid for a Tesla Roadster was at $250,000.

An orange Base trim Roadster and two red and orange Roadster Sports are among the Tesla cars discovered in China.

As per the report, the Base Trim Roadster started at $109,000 in the United States throughout its manufacturing period from 2008 to 2012, while the Roadster Sports started at $128,000. Currently, the sale has a verified bid of around $2 million for all three vehicles. In an effort to obtain even larger payment, the corporation has extended the deadline for bigger proposals.

The automobiles would be sent to Dubai if a final deal is not arrived at, so that potential purchasers may view them in person.