Tokyo shares open higher after US infrastructure deal

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jun 25 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 05:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday as investors cheered news that Washington had reached an agreement over massive infrastructure spending plans.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.97 per cent or 279.36 points to 29,154.59 while the broader Topix index added 0.90 per cent, or 17.52 points, to 1,964.62.

