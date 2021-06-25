Tokyo shares open higher after US infrastructure deal

Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday as investors cheered news that Washington had reached an agreement over massive infrastructure spending plans.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.97 per cent or 279.36 points to 29,154.59 while the broader Topix index added 0.90 per cent, or 17.52 points, to 1,964.62.
