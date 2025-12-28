Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Two suspects in youth leader Hadi's murder case fled to India, claim Bangladesh police

Hadi (32), was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment but died of his injuries on December 18.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 10:11 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladeshMurder case

Follow us on :

Follow Us