Toshiba wants to add 2 foreigners on strategic review

Toshiba wants to include 2 foreigners on strategic review, hold EGM

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jun 14 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 11:43 ist
Toshiba facility in Kawasaki, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's Toshiba Corp will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to include two foreigners among the directors who will carry out a strategic review, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders.

