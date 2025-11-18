<p>Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence wing of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley in a terror conspiracy case involving a doctor, officials said.</p>.<p>However, the officials said the searches are not linked to the "white collar" terror module or the Delhi blast case.</p>.Jammu railway station on alert; Police in Poonch announce reward of Rs 5 lakh for info on terrorists.<p>The raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam.</p>.<p>"The searches are about a case involving a doctor, but this is a different case and not linked to white collar terror module or the Delhi blast case," they said.</p>.<p>The investigations are under way and further details were awaited, they added. </p>