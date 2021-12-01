TVS Motor sales fall 15% in November

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent decline in total sales at 2,72,693 units for November 2021.

The company had sold 3,22,709 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

The total two-wheelers sales stood at 2,57,863 units last month, against 3,11,519 units in November 2020, down 17 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,75,940 units in November 2021 compared to 2,47,789 units in the same month last year, a decline of 29 per cent.

Motorcycle sales were at 1,40,097 units as against 1,33,531 units in the year-ago month. Scooter sales stood at 75,022 units compared to 1,06,196 units in November 2020, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales last month grew 33 per cent to 14,830 units from 11,190 units a year ago, it added.

TVS Motor said its exports surged 30 per cent to 96,000 units last month compared to 74,074 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler exports rose 29 per cent to 81,923 units in November 2021 against 63,730 units in the same month last year, it added.

