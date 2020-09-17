TVS Motors announces partnership with Colombia-based firm

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced a new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia.

According to TVS, Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor Company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets.

“They will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM). Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will also provide the brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena along with a dedicated training centre,” the company said in a release.

As a part of this association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers.

R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said the Colombian firm has a rich experience in the region and share his company’s ethos of customer-focus with attributes such as quality and trust associated with their name.

“The association is a strategic step towards offering mobility solutions which improve the quality of life for our customers. It also demonstrates our commitment to the market and will become a platform to provide products across segments and fulfil the diverse requirements of Colombian customers,” he said.

Mr Carlos Duran, President of Autotecnica Colombiana SAS said: “We, at Autotecnica Colombiana SAS, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of potential clients. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined together with our network facility will definitely create an impact in the Colombian market.”