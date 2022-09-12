Twitter responds to Musk's letter, says it did not breach deal obligations

Twitter Inc said on Monday payments made to a whistleblower did not breach any conditions of its $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk, after the world's richest man cited the move as another reason to scrap the deal.
In a Friday letter to Twitter, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery
UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients
NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack
Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock
'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today
King Charles III's name has loaded history
Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay
2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole