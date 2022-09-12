Twitter says it did not breach Musk deal obligations

Twitter responds to Musk's letter, says it did not breach deal obligations

Lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 12 2022, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Twitter Inc said on Monday payments made to a whistleblower did not breach any conditions of its $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk, after the world's richest man cited the move as another reason to scrap the deal.

In a Friday letter to Twitter, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Business News

What's Brewing

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 