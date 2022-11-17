Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role

Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role

When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied 'nope'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 17 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 09:31 ist
Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter.

When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jack Dorsey
Twitter
Business News

What's Brewing

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star

Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

 