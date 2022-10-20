UK stocks rally before dropping as Liz Truss resigns

UK stocks rally before dropping as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained as much as 0.4% but quickly erased the gains and was last down 0.1% as the pound rose 0.3%

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 20 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 19:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

UK's main stocks indexes hit session highs before paring gains on Thursday after Liz Truss said she was resigning as Prime Minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the financial markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained as much as 0.4 per cent but quickly erased the gains and was last down 0.1 per cent as the pound rose 0.3 per cent.

The battered FTSE 250 index, more exposed to the domestic economy, gained 0.4 per cent after jumping as much as 1 per cent earlier.

Truss was forced to abandon almost all of her policy programme earlier this week after it caused a bond market rout, and a collapse of her approval ratings and those of her Conservative Party.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week.

Also Read | Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after short, rocky stint

"It was not unexpected, but the fact they would not even keep her in power until the 31 October fiscal statement shows how desperate they were to get rid of her," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"But who would want the job now? The markets have largely dictated the direction economic policy has to take and will leave a new PM with little room for manoeuvre in that area."

"The Bank of England has clearly won the tug of war with her now of out office. It now gives the Bank of England the much of a free reign right now to focus on inflation," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UK
Business News
Liz Truss
Markets

What's Brewing

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 