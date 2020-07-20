US adding 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs

US blacklisting 11 firms over China's Uighur treatment

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 20 2020, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 21:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Commerce Department said Monday it is adding 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it said were human rights violations in connection with China's treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China to the US economic blacklist.

The department is adding companies it says are involved in using forced labor involving Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups including numerous textile companies and two firms the government said were conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

United States
blacklisting
Uighurs
China

