Vedanta planning Maharashtra hub for manufacturing iPhones, TV equipment

Vedanta Ltd will create a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and other television equipment in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.
Apple and Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
