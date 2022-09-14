Vedanta planning Maharashtra hub for iPhone manufacture

Vedanta planning Maharashtra hub for manufacturing iPhones, TV equipment

Apple and Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 15:46 ist
Vedanta CEO Anil Agarwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Vedanta Ltd will create a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and other television equipment in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.

Apple and Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

vedanta
Apple
iPhone
Anil Agarwal
Maharashtra
