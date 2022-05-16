Vodafone shares up 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

Vodafone shares up 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read has vowed to lead a wave of consolidation in Europe to rebuild markets and boost returns

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 16 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 14:22 ist

Shares in Vodafone jumped 4% in early trade on Monday after the United Arab Emirates-based telecoms company e& revealed it had bought a 9.8% stake in the British mobile operator.

Formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, e& said it had no intention of making an offer for the whole of Vodafone and it had spent $4.4 billion to invest at an "attractive valuation" to benefit from a diversification in currencies.

The company said it was fully supportive of Vodafone's board, which has come under pressure from other investors after the group struggled in its mature European markets where competition and regulation have pushed prices lower.

Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read has vowed to lead a wave of consolidation in Europe to rebuild markets and boost returns but in recent months he has rejected an approach for the group's Italian assets and missed out on a deal between rivals in Spain.

Shares in Vodafone were up 3.1% at 121.50 pence at 0732 GMT. The stock is down around 25% since Read moved from the finance director role to the top job of CEO in October 2018.

Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, said the UAE investment was a strong endorsement of Vodafone's strategy and board, despite the failed attempts to strike deals in major markets.

"The move itself will raise eyebrows and may lead to some tension with other shareholders who are keen to see Vodafone consolidate in key markets," he said.

"There will now be opportunities for both Etisalat and Vodafone to work more closely to bring greater efficiencies and launch new products in more products globally."

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vodafone
UAE
shares
Business News

What's Brewing

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

 