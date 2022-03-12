Volkswagen profits surge despite selling fewer cars

Volkswagen profits surge despite selling fewer cars

The 12-brand group sold 8.6 million cars last year, 600,000 fewer than in 2020 and 2.4 million below 2019 levels

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Mar 12 2022, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 00:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Volkswagen said Friday its net profits jumped last year despite selling fewer cars due to the semiconductor shortage as buyers forked out for better-equipped cars.

The German automaker's net profit rose 75 per cent to 15.4 billion euros ($16.8 billion) in 2021.

The 12-brand group sold 8.6 million cars last year, 600,000 fewer than in 2020 and 2.4 million below 2019 levels.

However, sales revenue rose 12 per cent in part due to "favourable pricing" and reduced costs.

The world's second-largest automotive group expects sales volumes to rise by 5 to 10 per cent in 2022 despite the continuing impact of chip shortages, it said.

This prediction "is subject to the further development of the war in Ukraine and in particular the impact on the group's supply chains and the global economy as a whole," VW said in a statement.

Revenues are expected to rise between 8 and 13 per cent in 2022, with operating return on sales to reach between 7 and 8.5 per cent -- compared with 7.7 per cent in 2021 and 4.3 per cent in 2020.

In 2021, "customers were prepared to buy better-equipped cars" and "premium brands fared slightly better" than less expensive "volume" brands, VW's financial director Arno Antlitz told an online conference.

In addition, Volkswagen was able to give fewer discounts and concentrate its semiconductor sourcing on Europe at the expense of other less profitable regions, Antlitz said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Volkswagen
Automobile
business
Cars

What's Brewing

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 