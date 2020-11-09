Wall Street breaks records on Covid-19 vaccine news

Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news; Dow Jones climbs over 5%

The broader S&P 500 rose 3.6 per cent to 3,633.6, beating its September 2 record

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Nov 09 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 20:41 ist
File photo. Credit: AFP.

US stocks surged higher at the open on Monday, with all three major indices breaking records after Pfizer announced that its vaccine was 90 per cent effective in protecting against Covid-19 infections.

About five minutes into the trading session, the bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped 5.4 per cent to 29,839.45, beating the record set February 12 of 29.551,42.

The broader S&P 500 rose 3.6 per cent to 3,633.6, beating its September 2 record.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq spiked to a new record but then slipped back and was up 0.4 per cent to 11,986.12.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wall Street
Dow Jones
S&P
Stock Markets
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer

What's Brewing

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 