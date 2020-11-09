Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news; Dow Jones climbs over 5%

US stocks surged higher at the open on Monday, with all three major indices breaking records after Pfizer announced that its vaccine was 90 per cent effective in protecting against Covid-19 infections.

About five minutes into the trading session, the bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped 5.4 per cent to 29,839.45, beating the record set February 12 of 29.551,42.

The broader S&P 500 rose 3.6 per cent to 3,633.6, beating its September 2 record.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq spiked to a new record but then slipped back and was up 0.4 per cent to 11,986.12.