<p>Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stood by his government's decision to boycott their<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup"> T20 World Cup</a> match against India, terming it appropriate, adding that it was a "considered stance" to support <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh%20">Bangladesh</a>.</p><p>"We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif stated after a government meeting in Karachi.</p><p>"We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh," he added.</p>.Pakistan's T20 boycott not a principled move.<p>The government has ordered the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan </a>cricket team to forfeit the match against India that has been scheduled for February 15. The decision came after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland for refusing to play its games in India on account of "security concerns".</p><p>The ICC has warned Pakistan Cricket Board of serious consequences if it fails to show up for the high-profile match. The game is a cash-cow for several stakeholders, including sponsors, broadcasters and advertisers and the ICC itself.</p><p>In a statement, the ICC had said it hopes that the PCB will "consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of."</p><p>Meanwhile, the Pakistan team is ion Colombo for its first round matches that start on Saturday against the Netherlands.</p><p>PCB has said that it will stand by its government's decision even if it faces India in the knockout stages.</p><p>Bangladesh had refused to travel to India following pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ousting from the Indian Premier League.</p><p>The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has not explicitly mentioned the reason for the pacer's non participation but it comes amid increased anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiments in Bangladesh.</p>