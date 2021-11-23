'What’s the point?': Bulky documents delay Future-Amazon case hearing in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday objected to the filing of bulky documents of 21 volumes of the Future-Amazon case, saying it unnecessarily caused harassment to judges.

The top court asked both the parties to sit together to file a convenience document and posted the matter for hearing on December 8.

“This is the problem if you file 21 volumes in the same case. I have been repeatedly saying. It is unnecessary.....repetition of documents,” a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana said.

The bench asked what is the point in filing so many volumes?

"Is it only to harass judges, what’s the point?”

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, told the counsel, appearing for both the parties, “We’ll do one thing. We’ll give you some time, can you file a convenience compilation?"

The bench asked the parties to file a compilation with a minimum number of documents.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Future Retail, agreed that in such kind of matter, there should have been a compilation.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the parties will interact with each other and submit a small compilation.

The fight between Future Group and Amazon has been on since October 25, 2020 when Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator passed an interim order restraining FRL from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail. Amazon, which acquired an indirect minority stake in Future Group in 2019 has alleged that Future's sale of its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses to Reliance Retail breached its pre-existing contract, including a right of the first offer and a non-compete clause.

On November 11, the top court had told the Future group not to raise its Rs 24,713-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail at any other fora till it takes up the matter on November 23.

