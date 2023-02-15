White House unveils deal with Musk on EV chargers

White House unveils deal with Musk on EV chargers

Currently, Tesla owners can purchase an adapter to charge at non-Tesla EV stations but other brands are not able to do the same at Tesla's network

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Feb 15 2023, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 17:08 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla's US charging network will be available to other electric vehicle brands for the first time following White House negotiations with Elon Musk, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

Tesla has agreed to make at least 7,500 chargers nationwide open to non-Tesla EVs by the end of 2024, according to a White House fact sheet laying out its latest efforts to add 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.

The White House has frequently had prickly relations with Musk but Biden administration staff said Tuesday the billionaire had been responsive when officials contacted major EV players to extend the charging network.

Also Read: Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO towards the end of year

A lack of sufficient charging capacity has been seen as a major hurdle for the EV transition in the United States, with driver fear at the lack of available chargers called "range anxiety."

Currently, Tesla owners can purchase an adapter to charge at non-Tesla EV stations but other brands are not able to do the same at Tesla's network.

Tesla's network of "Superchargers" is widely viewed as constituting a head start over those being built by other companies.

Bipartisan 2021 legislation backed by Biden included $7.5 billion in funding for EV chargers. Tesla's shift to allow charging of other brands with an adapter allows Musk's company to qualify for US subsidies, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.

The Biden administration's policy update also listed charging commitments from other leading companies, including a joint venture between Hertz and BP and initiatives by General Motors, ChargePoint and others.

The administration also unveiled national standards for federally funded chargers to ensure consistency across markets. Under the policy chargers will need to meet minimum reliability levels and be locatable on smartphone apps.

Recent surveys have shown "frustration with chargers that are too slow, too crowded or that just don't work," the fact sheet said, adding that "we are fixing this" with the new standards.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
United States
Tesla
EVs

What's Brewing

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

 