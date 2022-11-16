Wipro to set up European Works Council for employees

IT company Wipro has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council, the company said on Wednesday.

The creation of an EWC follows a request by employees under an EU directive establishing the opportunity in companies with more than 1,000 employees across multiple European locations.

"Wipro’s EWC agreement was successfully negotiated with employee representatives from 13 different countries before being formally signed on September 15," Wipro said in a statement.

European works councils (EWCs) are standing bodies that facilitate the information and consultation of employees in Europe and provides an opportunity to employees of the company to be informed and consulted on the transnational companies' strategy and status.

"Wipro's EWC is the first to be established by an Indian headquartered company and builds upon a number of years of successful, constructive working with Works Councils at local and national level across several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, and Finland," the company said.

The first constitutional meeting of Wipro EWC will take place in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 where the EWC will elect its chairman and select committee members, and begin its work to ensure Wipro employees are informed and consulted by management on the progress of the business and any significant decisions that could affect them.

"Setting up the EWC strengthens the already successful cooperation with employee representations in many European countries. Wipro aims to provide the best employee experience and create an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone and nurtures an overall sense of belonging.

"The EWC will help us in getting even better as we assimilate employee perspectives on a consistent basis. It also demonstrates that Wipro is applying and adopting European employment standards as a responsible global employer," Wipro Europe Senior Vice President and CHRO, Deepak Parija said.