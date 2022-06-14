WPI rose to record high of 15.88% in May

WPI rose to record high of 15.88% in May from 15.08% in April

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 12:32 ist
A worker checks wheel sets at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo

Wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) rose to record high of 15.88% in May from 15.08% in April.

More to follow...

