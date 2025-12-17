<p>Wicketkeeper/batter Alex Carey scored a century on his home ground while Usman Khawaja made 82 as Australia reached 326 for eight on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide. </p><p>Mitchell Starc was batting on 33 and Nathan Lyon yet to score, when stumps were drawn.</p><p>Taking first use of the wicket, after skipper Pat Cummins called the coin correctly, Australia suffered an early setback when Steve Smith was ruled out minutes before the toss due to a recurring vertigo problem with Khawaja roped in as a last-minute replacement.</p><p>A tireless Jofra Archer ended with 3-29 on a tough day toiling in the field.</p><p>Australia lead the five-Test series 2-0 and will retain the Ashes if they win or draw, after back-to-back eight-wicket thumpings in Perth and Brisbane.</p><p>Smith, who has more than 10,000 runs, had been feeling unwell in the lead-up but was on Tuesday named in the side.</p><p>He was on the field during the morning warm-up but left 20 minutes before the toss shaking his head.</p>.<p>His absence gave an unexpected chance for Khawaja, who was overlooked as opener in favour of Travis Head and Jake Weatherald with many fearing it spelt the end of his career.</p><p>Khawaja, who missed Brisbane after suffering back spasms in Perth, grabbed his chance in a stoic knock after being handed a reprieve when dropped on five.</p><p>He was eventually out just before tea, slog-sweeping to Josh Tongue in the deep off the spin of Will Jacks.</p><p>Carey (106) picked up the mantle, first alongside Josh Inglis (32), then Pat Cummins (13), and with Starc, who once more showed his prowess with the bat.</p><p>He hit eight fours and a six in his third Test century.</p><p>Earlier, the first over after lunch from Archer had left Australia reeling.</p><p>He removed Marnus Labuschagne for 19 with his first ball after the interval.</p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player, goes to KKR for Rs 25.2 cr.<p>Two deliveries later Cameron Green, who had become the costliest overseas player in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl-auction">Indian Premier League auction </a>held on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, was dismissed without scoring.</p><p>Inglis and Cummins also fell in the final session to Tongue and Brydon Carse respectively.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>