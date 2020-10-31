Yamaha ties up with Amazon to sell apparels online

Yamaha ties up with Amazon India to sell apparels, accessories online

This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 31 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 18:52 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor on Saturday said it has tied up with Amazon India to sell its range of apparels and accessories online.

This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

With this move Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparels for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India, it added.

Yamaha merchandise on the online market place will include a wide range of riding apparels such as T-Shirts, jackets, the two-wheeler maker said.

Besides, the company will also retail other merchandise like stickers, key chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories, it added.

"We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today's announcement is another step in this direction to connect and communicate with our target audience," Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.

The company has recently started vehicle sales online and now it will widen its customer reach by offering riding apparels and accessories, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yamaha
Amazon India

What's Brewing

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

 