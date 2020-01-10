Yes Bank board member quits citing 'corp governance'

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2020, 15:30pm ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2020, 15:45pm ist
Yes bank: A controversial lender in question? (Reuters Photo)

Uttam Prakash Agarwal, an independent board member with Yes Bank Ltd, resigned from the lender's board and stepped down as head of its audit committee on Friday, citing major corporate governance concerns at the troubled lender.

Agarwal, in a resignation letter seen by Reuters, said there are "serious concerns" around deteriorating corporate governance standards, along with compliance failures at the bank.

Agarwal was appointed to the board in November 2018 by the lender's former managing director Rana Kapoor.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
YES Bank
Corporate governance
Comments (+)
 