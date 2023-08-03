Zomato posts first quarterly profit since 2021 listing

Zomato reported its first quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a tax gain and strong orders on its food delivery and quick commerce platforms.
The company reported a profit of 20 million rupees ($241,861.37) for the quarter ended June 30.
Also Read | Zomato introduces open food trends data analysis platform to aid restaurant partners
Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to 24.16 billion rupees in the first quarter.
That beat analysts average estimate of 22.86 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
($1 = 82.6920 Indian rupees)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials
Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship
McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai
Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16
Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar
Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?
Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan
Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful
Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video