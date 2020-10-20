Zydus gets FDA nod for overactive bladder treatment

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for overactive bladder treatment drug

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2020, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 12:53 ist
FDA building in the US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Solifenacin Succinate tablets, used for treatment of overactive bladder.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Solifenacin Succinate tablets, in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Zydus Cadila, part of the Cadila Healthcare group, said in a regulatory filing.

Solifenacin Succinate is a symptomatic treatment of urge incontinence and/or increased urinary frequency and urgency as may occur in patients with overactive bladder syndrome.

The company said the newly-approved medication will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the special economic zone, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 309 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in financial year 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.01 per cent higher at Rs 422.55 on BSE.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zydus Cadila
FDA

What's Brewing

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

DH Toon | Bihar: Tejashwi passes the ball to Chirag

DH Toon | Bihar: Tejashwi passes the ball to Chirag

Rogue rocky planet found adrift in the Milky Way

Rogue rocky planet found adrift in the Milky Way

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

Under the radar? Tesla turns away from media

Under the radar? Tesla turns away from media

 