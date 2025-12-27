Menu
India gets its first standard for bomb disposal systems to boost security infrastructure

The new standard, IS 19445:2025, was developed at the request of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory.
Published 27 December 2025, 09:48 IST
