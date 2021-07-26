Byju's acquires Great Learning, Toppr for $750 million

Continuing with its series of acquisitions, edtech major Byju's on Monday announced the acquisition of Singapore-headquartered Great Learning, a professional and higher educational startup for $600 million and the after-school learning app, Toppr, for another $150 million.

With the new deals, Byju’s has spent over $2.2 billion in acquiring businesses this year alone.

The new partnerships mark the unicorn's entry into the professional and higher education segment with a $1 billion commitment, Byju's said in a statement. Great Learning competes with firms like upGrad and Simplilearn. The company gives courses for higher learning degrees, diploma and certificates across domains.

Toppr, founded in 2013, is an app for classes from kindergarten to 12 with live classes and recorded content.

Shareholders of Great Learning and Toppr will now hold 1 per cent in Byju’s, as per regulatory filings.

"We are united in our mission to provide professionals with high-quality and industry-relevant learning programs in this competitive global economy," Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO, Byju's, said.

Byju's, which creates learning content for students and schools across the country including an app, has earmarked a further $400 million of investment into the professional and higher education segment towards accelerating Great Learning’s growth, the company statement said.