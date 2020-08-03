Bytedance says it is looking at relocating TikTok HQ

Bytedance says it is looking at relocating TikTok HQ

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 03 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 22:55 ist

TikTok's headquarters may be established outside the United States, its Chinese parent company ByteDance said on Monday following a report that the video-sharing platform may move its operations to London.

"ByteDance is committed to being a global company. In light of the current situation, ByteDance has been evaluating the possibility of establishing TikTok's headquarters outside of the US, to better serve our global users," a ByteDance spokesperson said.

Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Monday that the founders of ByteDance would soon announce their intention to set up shop for TikTok in the British capital, where it would join other tech majors such as Google and Facebook who have a strong presence there.

