Canara Bank gives government Rs 1,838 crore dividend for FY24

Bengaluru: Canara Bank presented the Government of India with a cheque for Rs 1,838 crore as dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24. The cheque was handed over by Canara Bank’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, K Satyanarayana Raju to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
This was done in the presence of Dr. Prashant Kumar Goyal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Finance, the bank’s executive directors - Debashish Mukherjee, Ashok Chandra, Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, Bhavendra Kumar and chief general manager, Delhi, Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Expressing pleasure at being able to hand in the amount, Raju said, “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Canara Bank. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and contributing to the nation’s economic progress.” The dividend payout instills confidence in the stakeholders of the public sector bank, he added.
Published 10 July 2024, 22:07 IST